Lobi Stars 0-0 Plateau United

NPFL Matchday 31: Plateau United hold Lobi Stars, FC IfeanyiUbah stunned

Plateau United left held firm to claim a vital point away at Lobi Stars to augment their fight for the title.

Profligacy in the final third meant the hosts would not take advantage of FC IfeanyiUbah’s home draw and Enyimba’s loss to climb up to fourth position in the log.

The result sees Kennedy Boboye’s side still maintain their spot on the log after amassing 55 points from 31 topflight games.

FC IfeanyiUbah 2-2 Gombe United

Arguably the most surprising result of matchday 31; relegation strugglers, Gombe United rallying back in the second half to deny FC IfeanyiUbah a victory.

Asides the obvious drama in the 2-2 draw, three of the goals were from set pieces. Isaac Loute weighed in with two sublime dead ball efforts to give the Anambra Warriors a two-goal lead late in the first half.

But the combination of Sani Abbani and Austine Oladapo in the second half ensured the Savannah Scorpions carted away with a valuable away point.

First, Abbani converted Oladapo’s free kick before the former benefited from an assist by the latter, off a swift counterattack.

Yaw Preko’s men, after failing to capitalise on Enyimba’s slip, remain fifth in the log with 46 points.

Akwa United 2-1 Nasarawa United

.

Akwa United rallied from behind to stretch their unbeaten run to three games after securing a 2-1 victory over Nasarawa United.

Aminu Abdulkadir gave the Solid Miners the lead in the 38th minute before Abdu Maikaba's men responded three minutes later through Friday Ubong.

Striker Christian Pyagbara completed the turnaround after netted a goal seven minutes after the restart.

The Promise Keepers are now second in the log, subject to the outcome of MFM’s postponed tie against Katsina United though.

Rivers United 3-1 Wikki Tourists

Another surprise result of the matchday 31; Rivers scoring three goals for the first time in the season to claim a 3-1 victory over Wikki Tourists.

Guy Kuemian opened the scoring for the Pride of Rivers in the tenth minute to ease tension off coach Stanley Eguma, who reportedly started a three-match ultimatum.

Emeka Ogbugh doubled their lead in the dying moments of the first half. Abubakar Lawal pulled one back for the Bauchi Elephants four minutes after the break but Chinwenu Ali’s goal from the spot saw the Port Harcourt side register their second two-goal margin victory of their 2016/17 topflight campaign.

Kano Pillars 2-0 Remo Stars

Remo Stars were handed a 2-0 defeat by Kano Pillars at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

Nyima Nwagua opened the scoring in the 15th minute before Kamal Sikiru’s second saw Sai Masu Gida collect all three points from their bottom-placed opponents.

Kano Pillars are now tenth in the log, while their visitors remain bottom.

Sunshine Stars 1-0 El Kanemi Warriors

Sunshine Stars continued their fight against relegation after securing a 1-0 victory over El Kanemi Warriors.

Sikiru Alimi converted an Alaba Adeniyi long range free kick in the 34th minute to lead Duke Udi’s men to victory.

The result saw the Owena Whales take a giant stride to man the 11th position with 42 points while Ladan Bosso’s side dropped to seventh in the log.

ABS 2-0 Enugu Rangers

ABS got a morale-boosting 2-0 victory over Enugu Rangers in Ilorin.

Abubakar Chindo opened the scoring in the 16th minute before Wasiu Alalade doubled their lead to hand under pressure Henry Makinwa a relief.

The result saw the Flying Antelopes back in the drop zone, levelled on points with the Saraki Boys as both sides occupy the 17th and 18th position respectively.

Niger Tornadoes 0-0 Abia Warriors

Abia Warriors held Niger Tornadoes to a 0-0 draw in Sunday’s encounter.

The Ucendu Babes were forced to a goalless draw by Akwa United in their midweek encounter at the Umuahia Township Stadium. And Abdullahi Biffo’s side continued to collect another point away from home.

The result left the Abia side in 13th position while their hosts remain ninth in the log.

*MFM - Katsina United

Match postponed due to heavy downpour