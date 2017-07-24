I-League: Mohun Bagan sign Denson, Abhishek, Shilton, Debabrata, Gurjinder

Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan showed commendable alacrity to rope in five footballers in a single evening after they went unsold in the Indian Super League (ISL) season 4 drafts held in Mumbai on Sunday.

The Green and Maroons, who have already started their pre-season practice ahead of the Calcutta Football League (CFL), agreed terms with former Chennaiyin FC defender Abhishek Das within a couple of hours after the end of the event.

Das, a diminutive right-back has pace to burn, was nicknamed 'Cafu' by former East Bengal coach Marcos Falopa for his similarity to the former Brazil captain.

While Das will fill the void left by Pritam Kotal, the team has also signed veteran Debabrata Roy, who played for Chennai City FC in the last edition of I-League.

With promising left-back Subhasish Bose leaving for pastures anew, the club chose to bring in former Pune FC defender Gurjinder Singh, who had also donned the national team jersey for a brief period half a decade back.

Former Pailan Arrows captain Shilton D'Silva, who had once scored a brace in the club's memorable 5-4 victory against Mohun Bagan, is expected to wear the Green and Maroon colours while former club captain Denson Devadas will also return to the fold.

The team, now coached by Shankarlal Chakrabarty, will be eager to trump arch-rivals East Bengal in the CFL, something they have not done for eight years now.