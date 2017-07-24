Kerala Blasters have announced the signing of Canadian striker Iain Hume ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Super League.

Indian Super League 2017: Iain Hume seals Kerala Blasters return

Hume, who is the all-time top scorer in the ISL with 23 goals across three seasons, rejoins the team for which he plied his trade in the inaugural season of the league.

The 33-year-old is a huge fan favourite in Kochi after his heroics in the inaugural season where he scored five goals and led the team to the finals of the tournament, winning the Hero of the League award in the process. However, the striker moved to ATK the following year and spent two highly productive seasons there.

Hume scored 18 goals over two seasons for ATK and won the ISL last year, ironically at the expense of Kerala Blasters.

The Blasters management, however, made the capture of the fan favourite a priority before the 2017 season and have moved quickly to get his signature ahead of other interested clubs.

With ATK opting to go for a new support staff altogether, Hume was eager to seal a return to Kerala and the Sachin Tendulkar co-owned franchise had Hume sign the dotted line immediately after the domestic draft finished on Sunday.