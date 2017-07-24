De Rossi: Juventus have no weaknesses

Juventus will be hard to stop from winning their seventh straight Serie A title as they do not have any weaknesses, believes Roma captain Daniele De Rossi.

Roma finished four points behind Juve last season as Massimiliano Allegri's men claimed the double by winning the Coppa Italia, as well as reaching the Champions League final.

But despite Allegri allowing defensive lynchpin Leonardo Bonucci to join AC Milan in a deal reportedly worth €42million, De Rossi thinks Juve are frontrunners to claim yet another Scudetto.

"When facing Juventus in the league, you know the real difficulty lies in their group: the defence is strong and their other departments are well-organised," De Rossi told a press conference ahead of Roma's International Champions Cup games against Tottenham and Juve. "They have no weaknesses, so it won't be easy against them.

"Would I be happy if someone else won the title, such as Napoli? Absolutely not. In the case Juve do not win it, I want us to be the team that do. It's difficult to face Juve, but we're trying and I want to keep trying for two more years."

Roma head into the new season without iconic midfielder Francesco Totti, who retired at the age of 40 to become a director at the club.

"I always feel him, he will never be on his own," De Rossi added. "But we have to move on, he will face a new situation and we will also go forward, it's nothing problematic, although things will be different without him. He's a great friend."