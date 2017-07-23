Cape Town City winger Aubrey Ngoma has tipped Bhongolethu Jayiya to be a hit at Kaizer Chiefs .

Ngoma: Jayiya needs time and patience to shine at Kaizer Chiefs

The duo played a pivotal role as the Citizens defied the odds on their debut season in the PSL, winning the Telkom Knockout last season and finishing third on the log.

“I played with him for three seasons and know that he is a very quality player. Given time and patience, he will be one of the big-name players at Chiefs,” Ngoma told Goal .

“I think he has improved since his days at (Bidvest) Wits, Maritzburg United, Mpumalanga Black Aces and Cape Town City. He knows that the pressure of playing for the big teams is not the same at the so-called 'smaller teams'. I think that will help him to step up and be one of the good signings for Kaizer Chiefs,” Ngoma said.

After a pretty much pleasing campaign, Jayiya failed to agree terms on a new deal with City, and he was forced to look elsewhere.

“In football, a lot of things change. We don’t know why he decided not to stay. Maybe it might be the fact that he wanted to go back to Gauteng,” Ngoma said.

“He has his reasons why he decided to move. So, I was just privileged and honoured to play with him. All I can do is just wish him well at his new club,” Ngoma added.