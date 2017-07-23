Crystal Palace manager Frank De Boer expressed his displeasure with the manner at which West Bromwich Albion players challenged Wilfried Zaha in their Premier League Asia Trophy game on Saturday.

De Boer unhappy over attack on Wilfried Zaha

The 47-year-old manager claimed that the Tony Pulis’s men of intentionally tried to injure the forward with ‘crazy kind of challenges’ at the Hong Kong Stadium.

The Eagles won the game 2-0 with goals from Luka Milivojević and Bakary Sako, and the gaffer reserved praises for Zaha who held his cool despite the unfriendly challeneges.

“I saw some signs of wanting to bring the beauty of the game here and the beauty of the game is not those kind of challenges,” Frank De Boer told The Sun.

“Of course when it’s a fair challenge for me it’s not a problem but for example with Wilf Zaha they were really looking for him, to injure him and we can’t accept that. No manager can accept that.

“He’s one if the exciting players of the Premier League. I don’t want to think that he’s out for a couple of weeks or months. When it’s fair, you don’t hear me complain but he might be a little bit unlucky.

“For example, the first challenge I think it was a yellow card and then he knows I can’t do another one.

“Now you give him the permission to do another challenge, so I think if you want to sell the Premier League you have to do the job to avoid these crazy kind of challenges.”

“I think I have to give Wilf a good compliment because he stayed calm and spoke with his feet and he made a big step in that, so compliments to Wilf.

"Wilf is a player because of his speed, because of his quality, because of his technical ability sometimes he will look up and go past two or three players.

"He’s so fast he will get fouled a lot. He knows he has to accept as a player and I think he did very well against Liverpool and he did very well today.

"And if referees are looking closely sometimes he could have had two fouls in his favour more or maybe three. It’s like that, we know that."