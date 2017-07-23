Niger Tornadoes without Agba for Abia Warriors clash

News

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Niger Tornadoes forward Samuel Agbe is unavailable to face 13th-placed Abia Warriors at the Confluence Stadium in the Nigerian top-flight clash on Sunday.

Agba, who joined the Ikon Allah Boys during the midseason transfer break from Gombe United has been ruled out of the encounter.

 

He picked up a hamstring injury in the 0-0 draw against Gombe United last Wednesday and his absence will be a major blow for Abubakar Bala's men who are seeking maximum points against the Uchendu Warriors tutored by former coach Abdullahi Biffo.

 

"Niger Tornadoes forward, Samuel Agba has been ruled of the squad that will face Abia Warriors this weekend at home due to a hamstring he sustained against Gombe United," the club has announced.


With away draw at Gombe United, Niger Tornadoes are eighth on the log with 44 points from 30 games played this season.

