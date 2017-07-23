Ifeanyi Anaemena is confident of Enyimba securing a victory over Shooting Stars in their Nigerian topflight encounter at the Lekan Salami Stadium on Sunday.

It's victory or nothing for Enyimba, declares Anaemena

The People's Elephants are coming off the back of midweek’s dramatic win over Lobi Stars.

And the defender, who sits out of the tie due to an injury, has put his weight behind his teammates to claim victory in Ibadan.

“We are expecting nothing but victory in Ibadan,” Anaemena told Goal.

“It will be a tough encounter, no doubts, but I'm very confident my team will emerge victorious over Shooting Stars.”

The defender also believes Gbenga Ogunbote’s return to Ibadan, where he helped turn things around last season, will add more spice to the tie.

“His [Ogunbote] return is surely going to make the tie much more interesting,'' he continued.

“We are eyeing a victory at their home ground, same as them and he is returning, so it is going to be an interesting one.

“But I believe we are going to grab an away victory.''