Jackson Macharia named man of the match in Spain

KPL-AllStar midfielder Jackson Macharia was named Man of the Match on Saturday night friendly match against Sevilla Atletico.

Jackson Macharia named man of the match in Sevilla lose

Macharia who also played the entire 90 minutes in AllStrs' 4-0 lose to Cordoba last Wednesday, displayed good performance in his side’s 1-0 lose to Spanish second division side, Sevilla Atletico on Saturday night.

The Tusker FC midfielder almost found the back of the net late in the first half with a thunderbolt shot that left fans debating whether a penalty should have been awarded after the ball appeared to have got contact with the hand of Sevilla player.

Christian Gonzales scored Sevilla's lone goal in the 14th minute. AllStars are expected back in the country on Tuesday.