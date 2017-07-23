Man of the Match: Guerra powers JDT closer to another title

Gabriel Guerra put on a match winning display for Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) against T-Team as the reigning league champions obliterated their opponent 6-1 in a Super League match played at Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium on Satuday.

The Argentine scored twice, once in each half to help his team to move closer to retaining their league title for an amazing fourth consecutive season. The brace of goals puts his tally for season up to seven goals in the league and 19 goals in all competitions for JDT.

Aqil Irfanuddin had to endure a torrid night for T-Team after Guerra gave him a proper lesson in the 81 minutes that the latter played. With Fakhrurazi Musa not affording him protection, Guerra ran riot right from the kick off as the right hand side became an assured attacking outlet for JDT.

Guerra scored his first goal in the 23rd minute of the first half when he latched onto Gonzalo Cabrera's cross from the left to slam an unstoppable shot past Hafidz Romly. He had further opportunities to increase his tally for the night but was let down by wayward finishing.

It was positive that Guerra did not let his misses get to him and he continually put in good movement to get into goal-scoring positions in his time on the pitch. The second goal finally came in the 59th minute in the second half when Natxo Insa laid the ball on a plate for Guerra to produce a similar goal to his first one.

JDT only need another two more wins from the remaining five matches to land another league title and they are odds on favourites to do so. It is more of a matter of when than if that happens and when it eventually comes, Guerra's contribution would have been a big factor in them staying as champions of the land.