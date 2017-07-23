CONCACAF suspends El Salvador duo for biting U.S. players in Gold Cup

El Salvador's Henry Romero and Darwin Ceren on Saturday were suspended by CONCACAF for "anti-sporting behavior" following their Gold Cup quarterfinal match against the United States.

Both players received the harsh penalties for biting U.S. opponents during a 2-0 loss to the Americans on Wednesday in Philadelphia.

'Only my girl is allowed to grab my nipples!'

Los Cuscatlecos defender Romero received a six-match ban after biting Jozy Altidore on the back. He also twisted the nipple of the U.S. forward.



Midfielder Darwin Ceren picked up a three-game suspension after chomping down on Omar Gonzalez.

The Americans went on to face Costa Rica in the tournament's semifinals.