News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Matildas hero savages 'worst performance' in years
Matildas hero savages 'worst performance' in years

CONCACAF suspends El Salvador duo for biting U.S. players in Gold Cup

Goal.com
Goal.com /

El Salvador's Henry Romero and Darwin Ceren on Saturday were suspended by CONCACAF for "anti-sporting behavior" following their Gold Cup quarterfinal match against the United States.

CONCACAF suspends El Salvador duo for biting U.S. players in Gold Cup

CONCACAF suspends El Salvador duo for biting U.S. players in Gold Cup

Both players received the harsh penalties for biting U.S. opponents during a 2-0 loss to the Americans on Wednesday in Philadelphia.

'Only my girl is allowed to grab my nipples!'

Los Cuscatlecos defender Romero received a six-match ban after biting Jozy Altidore on the back. He also twisted the nipple of the U.S. forward.


Midfielder Darwin Ceren picked up a three-game suspension after chomping down on Omar Gonzalez.



The Americans went on to face Costa Rica in the tournament's semifinals.

Back To Top