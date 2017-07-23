Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has confirmed Danilo has left the team's training camp in Los Angeles ahead of his proposed move to Manchester City.

Danilo leaves Madrid training camp ahead of expected Man City move

The Brazil defender is poised to become City's fifth signing of the transfer window, following Bernardo Silva, Ederson, Douglas Luiz and Kyle Walker.

Zidane was asked about the right-back's potential transfer during a press conference in the U.S., and revealed that Danilo had been allowed to leave the club.

“He has gone now," the former France international told reporters. "Danilo is going away. He is no longer training with us.”

He is now expected to undergo a medical and wrap up a £26.5 million move, which reports suggest could be completed before the end of the weekend.

Danilo will likely compete with Walker for the right-back spot, with City having already gotten rid of full-backs Pablo Zabaleta and Gael Clichy.

The 26-year-old joined from Porto in 2015 and won the Liga and Champions League double with Madrid last season.