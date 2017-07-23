Elderson Echiejile scores in Sivasspor draw

Elderson Echiejile scored his first goal for Sivasspor as they settled for a 1-1 draw against Gazişehir Gaziantep on Saturday.

The Nigeria international who joined the Turkish Super Lig outfit from AS Monaco this summer, salvaged a draw for Yeni Sivas 4 Eylül Stadium outfit with a header in the additional minute after regular 90 minutes.

The former Standard Liege defender cancelled out Muhammet Reis' strike which had earlier given Gazişehir Gaziantep the lead just before the half-time break.



Echiejile played the entire duration of the game and was joined by Ghana international John Boye who was later replaced in the second half.

Sivasspor continue their pre-season training in Bolu with a friendly game against Azerbaijan Premier League side Sumqayit FK on Sunday.