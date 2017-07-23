Kaizer Chiefs resumed their preparations ahead of the 2017/2018 Premier Soccer League campaign with a 1-1 draw against Botswana Premier League club Township Rollers.

Township Rollers 1-1 Kaizer Chiefs: Lebese strike saves Amakhosi blushes

Saturday’s encounter signalled what was the second meeting between the two sides in the space of seven days after the Amakhosi defeated Rollers in the Maize Cup semi-final. Chiefs’ coach Steve Komphela named a strong line-up which featured many of the regulars who were instrumental in Chiefs’ past campaign. Gustavo Paez was also given a run upfront alongside Bernard Parker.

The match was a tight affair and Chiefs needed George Lebese to rescue them as he struck late in the second half to save Chiefs’ blushes.

It should also be noted that Chiefs were without the services of Siphiwe Tshabalala, Joseph Molangoane and Brilliant Khuzwayo as well as trialist Jonathan Philippe, who is expected to link up with the team on their return to Naturena.

Nonetheless, Chiefs were rattled early on when Rollers opened the scoring in the 32nd minute through a Segolame Boy strike.

Chiefs struggled to find a breakthrough and went into the half time interval trailing. Nevertheless, Lebese eventually found the target in the 86th minute claiming his second goal in two successive games. Despite the encounter being only a pre-season friendly the final minutes of the game were marred by a red card as Rollers were reduced to 10 men with Motsholetsi Sikele shown a red card at the death.