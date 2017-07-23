That is youngster Craig Martin from Kensington in Cape Town. City's looking to also give a chance to youngsters coming through the ranks in the city.

EXTRA TIME: Cape Town City sign Martin while Ajax discuss the players who left

Here's a photo of Benni with Martin. You can also follow the Tweets in reaction to our feature article on what Ajax Cape Town would be like if they didn't sell key players to PSL clubs down the years.

You can read our full feature here.



CTCFC would like to welcome Cape Town youngster Craig Martin. The RWB from Kensington signs his first professional contract!#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/TXBlBlMOZp — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) July 22, 2017



I can add more names but it certainly ain't 6months, some bad apples must be sold for the continuity of the team. — Marly Mokes (@MarlyMokes22) July 22, 2017



My only issue here is Cole Alexander ahead of Clayton Daniels. But yeah, opinions, opinions, opinions lol — #SocialBroker (@umjaka) July 20, 2017



@umjaka @MarlyMokes22 in the last 6 months Mobara, Norodien, Mayambela, Paulse, Graham, Coetzee & maybe Lebusa? all firstXI who is next https://t.co/TLTVhIlb5t — Mark Meyer (@markm269) July 22, 2017



I don't think Pienaar should count cos he had to go overseas and achieve all he has... the problem is letting players go within the PSL — Ignat Football (@IgnatFootball) July 20, 2017