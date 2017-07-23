GOtv Shield defending champions, Tusker FC sailed to the last eight with a 4-1 win over Minnows, Butterfly FC on Saturday.

GOtv Shield: Tusker beat Butterfly to book quarters spot

The Brewers named a strong squad for the match, and they showed character with clear dominance early in the game as they march to victory, a message of intent to defend the title.

Tusker got the opening goal in the 20th minute courtesy of new signing, David Mwangi when he beautifully headed the ball past Butterfly goalkeeper. Michael Khamati connected a pass floated from the wing to double the reigning Kenyan Premier League champions lead in the 27th minute.

Butterfly halved the scores a few minutes later through a penalty converted by Dan Age. However, the champions restored their two goal advantage in the 37th minute courtesy of Brian Osumba, before Paul Odhiambo made it 4-1 in the 60th minute with a beauty from outside the eighteen-yard box.

The George Nsimbe coached side have now joined National Super League side, Wazito FC, who defeated GFE 105 2-0 and Eldoret Youth, who beat Savannah 3-2.