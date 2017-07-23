Former Free State Stars goalkeeper Christoffer Mafoumbi has completed his move to English club Blackpool FC.

Free State Stars keeper Mafoumbi signs for English club

The Congo-Brazzaville international parted ways with Premier Soccer League (PSL) side Stars at the end of the 2016/17 season.

Mafoumbi made only five appearances in all competitions for Ea Lla Koto as he was seen as first-choice keeper Thela Ngobeni's understudy.

Blackpool, who campaign in the English League One, announced that they had signed Mafoumbi on their official website:

"Congo international Christoffer Mafoumbi has put pen-to-paper on an initial two-year contract at Blackpool, with the club holding an option to extend the deal by a further 12 months," a statement read.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper, who was born in France, is pleased to have joined Blackpool.

“I’m very happy and feeling good here. It’s my first time in England and I’m happy to sign for Blackpool,” Mafoumbi said on the site.

The club confirmed that deal remains subject to international clearance being received.