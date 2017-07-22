Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly ready to renew their interest in Bidvest Wits' Malawi international Frank Mhango.

Kaizer Chiefs ready to renew interest in Bidvest Wits marksman Mhango

Amakhosi have already confirmed that they are in the market for a striker as they look to beef up their striking department.

The four-time PSL champions have welcomed Argentine forward Jonathan Philippe, who has joined the Naturena-based side on trial this week.

Furthermore, reports have emerged linking Mhango with Chiefs. The 24-year-old player was believed to be on the radar of Amakhosi prior to the 2015/16 season.

Mhango was still on the books of Bloemfontein Celtic, who managed to retain his services, but he signed a pre-contract with Wits midway through the season.

Wits then loaned him out to Lamontville Golden Arrows for the reminder of the season - after Celtic decided to release him with six months left on his deal with the club.

Mhango, who scored nine goals as Wits clinched last season's PSL title, still has two more seasons left on his deal with the club - having signed a three-year-deal in 2016.

It remains to be seen whether Amakhosi will make a bid for the diminutive attacker during the current Transfer Window.

