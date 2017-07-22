TEAM NEWS: ​Wanga missing as Tusker unveil squad

GOtv Cup defending champions, Tusker FC have named a strong team to do the job despite facing minnows in the round of 16.

​Wanga missing as Tusker unveils a strong squad

Captain James Situma will marshal the defence with Hashim Sempala guiding the midfield as the Brewers takes on Butterfly FC at Kinoru Stadium in Meru.

​Tusker Starting XI: Duncan Ochieng', Collins Shivachi, David Mwangi, Marlon Tangauzi, James Situma, Hashim Sempala, Paul Odhiambo, Humphrey Mieno, Michael Khamati, Brian Osumba, Abdul Hassan.

Subs: David Okello, Eugine Asike, Martin Kizza, Cercidy Okeyo, Anthony Ndolo, Clifford Alwanga and Stephen Owusu.