TEAM NEWS: ​Wanga missing as Tusker unveil squad

GOtv Cup defending champions, Tusker FC have named a strong team to do the job despite facing minnows in the round of 16.
Captain James Situma will marshal the defence with Hashim Sempala guiding the midfield as the Brewers takes on Butterfly FC at Kinoru Stadium in Meru.
Tusker Starting XI: Duncan Ochieng', Collins Shivachi, David Mwangi, Marlon Tangauzi, James Situma, Hashim Sempala, Paul Odhiambo, Humphrey Mieno, Michael Khamati, Brian Osumba, Abdul Hassan.
Subs: David Okello, Eugine Asike, Martin Kizza, Cercidy Okeyo, Anthony Ndolo, Clifford Alwanga and Stephen Owusu.