South Africa are set to take on Botswana in their second leg 2018 African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier on Saturday afternoon.

Baxter reveals South Africa starting XI for Botswana clash

Stuart Baxter’s men hold the advantage after they defeated the Zebras 2-0 in the away leg in Francistown. Nonetheless, the 63-year-old has chosen not to make too many changes ahead of the clash.

However, one an enforced change was that of SuperSport United midfielder Teboho Mokoena, who was recalled by his club, which subsequently led to a late call up for Michael Morton and he will settle for a place on the bench.

Baxter has also chosen to give young Sipho Mbule a debut in the midfield, while Ryan Moon retains his place in the squad after scoring on debut. Meanwhile, Mario Booysen will once again have the honour of captaining his national team.

Starting XI: Boalefa Pule, Siyabonga Nhlapo, Tercious Malepe, Mothobi Mvala, Mario Booysen (c), Sibusiso Kumalo, Sipho Mbule, Ryan Moon, Cole Alexander, Sphelele Ntshangase, Bonginkosi Ntuli





Subs: Steven Hoffman, Jamie Webber, Sandile Mthethwa, Dumisani Zuma, Michael Morton, Gift Motupa, Siphiwe Mnguni.