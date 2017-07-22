Tottenham get their pre-season schedule under way with an International Champions Cup clash against Paris Saint-Germain in Orlando on Saturday.

PSG vs Tottenham: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

The game is the first of three ICC games for Mauricio Pochettino's side, with matches against Roma and Manchester City to come before they host Juventus at Wembley in August.

PSG have already played one game in the friendly tournament, emerging victorious on penalties against Roma after playing out a 1-1 draw in Detroit on Wednesday.

Game

Paris Saint-Germain vs Tottenham Hotspur

Date

Sunday, July 23

Time

20:05 (local) / 01:05 (BST)



TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the United Kingdom, the match will be available to watch live on television on Premier Sports and by stream online via the Premier Player.

UK TV channel Online stream

Premier Sports

Premier Player



Fans in the United States can watch the game on ESPN 2 or stream live on the WatchESPN service. Additionally, ESPN Deportes is providing Spanish language coverage.

US TV channel Online stream

ESPN 2 / ESPN Deportes

WatchESPN



SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

While their rivals have been busy adding new players, Tottenham have thus far had a quiet transfer window ahead of the 2017-18 season and their tour squad is made up of familiar faces.

Key players such as Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Hugo Lloris are included in the 26-man panel, which also features Jan Vertonghen, Eric Dier and Christian Eriksen.

Heung-min Son, Moussa Sissoko, Erik Lamela and Danny Rose remain unavailable for selection due to injuries, though Pochettino confirmed that Rose will meet up with the squad nevertheless.

However, there is good news for Spurs fans, with Mousa Dembele and Harry Winks both part of the travelling squad after making progress in their rehabilitation.

One man who certainly won't be in Orlando with the north London club is Kyle Walker, who signed for rivals Man CIty earlier this month, but the Spurs squad does contain Kyle Walker-Peters, as well as a number of other youth players.

PSG, meanwhile, handed a debut to new signing Dani Alves in their penalty victory over Roma. The former Barcelona star, who joined the Parisiens from Juventus, lined up alongside his compatriots Thiago Silva and Marquinhos in defence.

Marco Verratti was included in the squad, but did not feature against Roma, while the trio of Serge Aurier, Hatem Ben Arfa and Grzegorz Krychowiak were left out as speculation swirls around their futures at the club.

Last season's Ligue 1 top scorer Edinson Cavani was missing against the Italians as the striker recovers from an ankle injury he picked up while on international duty with Uruguay and Julian Draxler did not travel because of his involvement in the Confederations Cup with Germany.

BETTING ODDS

Paris Saint-Germain are 21/20 favourites to win in Orlando, accoring to dabblebet, while Tottenham are given at 12/5 to beat the Ligue 1 side. A draw between the sides is priced at 5/2.

GAME PREVIEW

Both Tottenham and PSG will feel they have a point to prove in 2017-18 and their pre-season participation in the ICC will be viewed as a springboard into the new campaign.

Spurs are in danger of being left behind their rivals in the transfer market and Pochettino faces a tough task if he is to finally guide his side to Premier League glory, having missed out in the last two seasons to Leicester and Chelsea.

The Argentine's cause has not been helped by the loss of Kyle Walker, who was one of their best players last season, but the likes of Kieran Trippier as well as the returning Mousa Dembele and Danny Rose will be determined to fill that void.

While Pochettino's task is arguably more arduous, Unai Emery is also under some pressure heading into the new season, having lost out to Monaco in the pursuit of the Ligue 1 title.

In addition to finishing second, the capital club were completely embarrassed in the Champions League by Barcelona in the knock-out stage and the Spaniard will be expected to correct that in this campaign.

While he has added Dani Alves to his squad, Emery's squad for the new term is likely to have a different complexion, with Aurier, Ben Arfa and Krychowiak all rumoured to be nearing an exit.

Marco Verratti has also been linked with a move away from Paris, but the Italy international quashed that talk, while Barcelona star Neymar has been heavily linked in the past week.

With all that transfer talk playing out in the background, Emery will be focused on preparing the players he currently has at his disposal with the competitive season just around the corner.