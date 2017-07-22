Hegazi fitting well in West Bromwich Albion, claims Tony Pulis

Tony Pulis is impressed with Ahmed Hegazi's progress since he joined West Bromwich Albion on loan from Al Ahly.

The Egypt international put up a solid performance for the Baggies in their Premier League Asia Trophy encounter against Leicester on Wednesday.

Though they lost on penalties, his manager is nevertheless appreciative of his performance.

"Hegazi already speaks good English which is making his transition all that better and is already mixing well with the rest of the team," Pulis told club website.

“I thought he did well the other night and he’s fitting in well.

“He’s got good English which is important and he will find that it is an easy group to fit into.

“You try to build a family at the club so when they players leave their homes and come to work they are happy to be here.

“They are good people in our dressing and very easy to mix in with.”

The Hawthorn giants next face Crystal Palace in the third/fourth place match at the Hong Kong Stadium this Saturday.