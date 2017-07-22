Craig Shakespeare has confirmed that Leicester City has rejected AS Roma offer for Riyad Mahrez

Leicester City reject AS Roma bid for Riyad Mahrez

The Algeria international who was influential in the Foxes' English Premier League triumph two seasons ago had stated his desire to leave the King Power Stadium, but the club will not beat down their asking price.

According to the club's manager during a press-conference, Leicester City turned down the Italian's offer because they did not meet the buy-out fee.

"I think I was quoted as saying on the last press day that there had been no bids, but there was a bid from Roma," said Shakespeare.

"I was told after, so I’d like to put the record straight on that one. It was politely declined on the basis that it was a low offer. What that offer was, don’t ask me because I don’t know. I don’t get involved in that.

"He’s here as a Leicester player and until we’re told otherwise I expect him to perform at the high standard we all set.

"He’s a team player. Individuals are involved in this team sport, so they have to adhere to the rules of the team game. While he does that, he will be considered for selection."