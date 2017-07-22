British-born Nigerian Tayo Edun has signed a three-year contract with Fulham after being promoted to the senior team.





Fulham sign British-Nigerian Tayo Edun

The youngster who has played for England U17, U18 and U19 national teams impressed in the club's youth team last season and will remain at Craven Cottage till 2020.



Happy to have signed a new deal with @FulhamFC hoping to push on from here and continue the hard work! pic.twitter.com/Zsu0VUCITF — edun (@TayoEdun) July 21, 2017

Edun made a single appearance for Fulham's first team in the Championship as they failed to get an English topflight ticket after wobbling in the play-off.

Also, he played a key role as the Three Lions won the 2017 UEFA European underr-19 Football Championship.

He will be looking forward to continuing his development with Slavisa Jokanovic’s men and help in their ambition to gain promotion next term.

Fulham will square up against German second division side, Darmstadt 98 on Saturday in a tune-up game.