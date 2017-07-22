Former Gor Mahia midfielder signs for Bloemfontein Celtic

Former Gor Mahia midfielder Ali Hassan Abondo has signed for Bloemfontein Celtic on a free transfer.

Abondo has officially joined Phunya Sele Sele from Ajax Cape Town has confirmed by the club on their website. Abondo joins the side alongside two new players - striker Roggert Nyundu and midfielder Jacky Motshegwa.

The trio have all penned two-year deals with one-year options, as Celtic further bolster their squad ahead of the 2017/18 PSL season.

On Thursday, the club confirmed the signings of two players in Victor Letsoalo and Sipho Jembula. Having already captured Ndumiso Mabena, Lucky Baloyi and Given Mashikinya, it takes their overall signings this window to date to eight.

Abondo was in the Gor Mahia squad that won the Kenyan league title unbeaten.