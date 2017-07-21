Zlatan Ibrahimovic famously called Pep Guardiola a "philosopher". But while that was meant as a criticism of the Catalan coach due to their prickly relationship at Barcelona, there is no doubt the current Manchester City boss is something of a football visionary.

Guardiola's prophetic prediction after watching 15-year-old Iniesta

Back in 1999, Guardiola was still playing in midfield for Barca and he had been joined in the dressing room at that time by a young Xavi. The latter was seen as his successor but, in the youth ranks at La Masia, another talent was emerging. And this one, Pep predicted, would outlast them both.

Watching a 15-year-old Iniesta in action in the Nike Cup, Guardiola turned to Xavi and said: "You will retire me, but this kid will retire us both." And later, he presented a shy and starstruck Iniesta with the winner's trophy.

