Lisa De Vanna and the Matildas couldn't take their chances in the Asian Cup final loss to Japan.
Asian Cup heartbreak for unlucky Matildas

TEAM NEWS: Mexico goes with experienced team in Gold Cup quarterfinal

Mexico has named an experienced side to face Honduras in the Gold Cup quarterfinal. 

El Tri will line up in a 4-3-3 formation, with Jesus Molina in the holding midfield role and Jesus Duenas and Rodolfo Pizarro further forward. 

Chicharito out to prove himself in PL​

Angel Sepulveda will lead the line for El Tri, with Elias Hernandez and Orbelin Pineda also up top on either side of him.

The winner of the quarterfinal will move on to face Jamaica in the semifinal, after the Reggae Boyz defeated Canada 2-1 in the other quarterfinal Thursday. 

Mexico XI: Corona; Alvarez, Ayala, Pereira, Gallardo; Molina, Duenas, Pizarro; Hernandez, Sepulveda, Pineda

Honduras XI: Lopez; Alvarado, Crisanto, Figueroa, M. Figueroa; Sanchez, Acosta, Lanza, Mejía; Elis, Quioto

