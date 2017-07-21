Udoh hails Enyimba's fighting spirit for Lobi Stars victory

Mfon Udoh hails Enyimba's fighting spirit following their comeback victory against Lobi Stars on Wednesday.

Late goals from Udoh and Ikechukwu Ibenegbu ensured the People's Elephants got a victory over the Ortom Boys after they had been pegged back by an Anthony Okpotu 18th minute opener.

“It was an unbelievable comeback and it showed our determination and resilience as a team," Udoh told Goal.

"We conceded a rather cheap goal and despite being behind for the most part of the game we stuck together and believe that we could win.

"The equaliser by me was very fine and the match-winner by Ikechukwu Ibenegbu threw us into wild jubilation.

“There are so many things we can take from this game. We will try and keep the hope alive. We must approach our away games in the same way. Even though we may be losing we should have the same mentality that we can alter the result to our advantage irrespective of where the game is played.”

The win which was Enyimba’s 14th of the season has catapulted them to fourth on the league table with 47 points from 30 games.