It was recently reported that Khama Billiat had attracted interested from an unnamed Saudi Arabian club.

Rumour: Mamelodi Sundowns forced to fend off growing interest in Billiat

However, latest reports suggest that the club is Al-Nassr, and they are still keen on roping in the Mamelodi Sundowns talisman on a lucrative contract.

Billiat has one year remaining on his current deal at Chloorkop and he has been reluctant to put pen to paper on a new deal as he approaches the prime of his career.

FarPost has revealed on their social media platforms that Sundowns have received an offer of R30 million from the club based in the Saudi capital of Riyadh.

It is also believed that Zamalek are also still interested in the 26-year-old’s services.

Talks surrounding the Zimbabwean’s future have stagnated since the passing away of his agent Edzai Kasinauyo, but according to reports, he has reportedly found a new agent, meaning that a decision on his future could be made in the not too distant future.

Despite the interest in Billiat, Masandawana are still hoping to hold on to their prized asset as they go in search of their second star, competing in the Caf Champions League knockout rounds.

Meanwhile, on the other side of Tshwane, SuperSport United have reportedly parted ways with 22-year-old goalkeeper Dumisani Msibi.

The youngster was seen as a rising talent after making his debut in 2014 as a teenager, but with Rowen Williams having signed a new long-term deal and Reyaad Pieterse and Boalefa Pule at the club, Msibi has been deemed surplus to requirements.

The goalkeeper spent the previous season out on loan at National First Division outfit Cape Town All Stars and will now be on the lookout for a new club.