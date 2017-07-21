Paris Saint-Germain head coach Unai Emery has acknowledged that Serge Aurier has said he wants to leave the club, with Manchester United and Manchester City linked with a move for the right-back.

Aurier 'told me he wanted to leave' - Emery gives hope to Man Utd & City

The Ligue 1 runners-up, meanwhile, have already signed Dani Alves this summer, beating Pep Guardiola’s side to the punch for the veteran Brazilian, who is set to replace the Ivory Coast international.

Emery, meanwhile, has said he is content for Aurier, signed from Toulouse in the summer of 2014, to depart.

“I’ve spoken with Serge to tell him I wanted him to stay here and continue with us,” he told L’Equipe. “He told me that he wanted to leave and that he wanted to stay in Paris to prepare for going.

“So, we signed Dani Alves, a very experienced player who has the spirit of a champion.”

Grzegorz Krychowiak will also depart in the summer, having failed to impose himself since moving from Sevilla in 2016.

“I’ve spoken with him,” the coach said. “He’s a quality player who can play in a very good team.

“But at PSG, some players, when they arrive, must be capable of crossing an additional step to adapt to the play of the team. It’s not the same as at other teams. So, it’s better he finds another team where the play is better suited to him.”

Emery revealed that PSG, who have been linked with a move for Neymar, are by no means finished in the transfer market.

“We also want to sign a midfielder,” the former Sevilla coach said.

“It’s not easy to improve this team. I only wish to sign players who will help us progress.”

