Mattia De Sciglio has completed a €12 million move from AC Milan to Serie A champions Juventus.

BREAKING NEWS: De Sciglio completes €12m Juventus switch

What odds are Juventus to win Serie A?

The Italy international defender has penned a five-year deal with Juve and will not be part of the Rossoneri's revolution under Vincenzo Montella.

The right-back will be expected to replace Dani Alves, after the Brazilian left for Paris Saint-Germain following a solitary season in Turin.

De Sciglio's capture comes a day after Juve signed Wojciech Szczesny from Arsenal and adds to the arrivals of Rodrigo Bentancur and Douglas Costa.

A Juventus statement boasted of "adding a player with versatility, skill and an international pedigree to Massimiliano Allegri's squad".

De Sciglio already has the experience of 133 senior appearances and 31 Italy caps, having made his Milan bow as an 18-year-old.