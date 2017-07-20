No cause for alarm against Akwa United, says Abia Warriors' Ngwaogu

Abia Warriors' assistant coach Patrick Ngwaogu says there will be no cause for fear when they face Akwa United in Umuahia on Wednesday.

After their narrow 1-0 defeat against El Kanemi Warriors, the coach Abdullahi Biffo's assistant is disappointed at their double loss to the Borno Armies this season but optimistic they will bounce back.

"We went for a revenge game, because we were very optimistic that if they came to Umuahia and picked the maximum points, then there is nothing stopping us from achieving same in Maiduguri," Ngwaogu told Goal.

"It was very evident in the way our boys played and we noticed that they were jittery, may be that was why the game turn out the way it did.

"We were very positive all through but we are happy for an injury free game. Whatever that transpired is the in tricks of the game, we would go back home and continue our work for other matches.

"Because we believe that he who fights and run away will surely leave to fight another day. We are looking forward to the match against Akwa United on Wednesday

"It would be a good game that nobody would want to miss but there is no cause for alarm. When we get to the river we would know how to cross it as he hopes to bounce back to winning ways again."