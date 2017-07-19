Ibrahimovic makes everything better, says Man Utd's Blind

Manchester United utility man Daley Blind has said that Zlatan Ibrahimovic "makes everything better" amid rumours the Swede might sign a short-term deal with the club once he recovers from injury.

The 35-year-old striker picked up a cruciate injury whilst playing in the club's Europa League clash with Anderlecht in April, and such an injury would generally be a career ending one at such an advanced age.

Ibra, however, appears determined to return to the pitch after a stellar season with the Old Trafford outfit, and has been allowed to continue his recovery at Man Utd's Carrington training ground.

The Red Devils have since signed Romelu Lukaku to lead the line, with the big Belgian having already found the net in a pre-season clash with Real Salt Lake.

In spite of Lukaku's high-profile arrival, the reports that suggested Ibra could yet play again for Man Utd have pleased Dutch defender Blind.

"He would again be another big signing," Blind told NBC Sports. "Last year he gave a big boost to the team.

“He is still a great player and great person and he makes everything better.”

Should Ibrahimovic opt for a move elsewhere, however, Blind is confident that Lukaku will be able to fill the Zlatan-shaped void.

“[Lukaku] is a great signing, a great player and a great person as well, now that I have met him for a while,” the Netherlands international said.

“He works very hard, he is very eager to score goals and very eager to help his team-mates and create chances, so I am very happy he scored his first goal and I think there are many more to come.”