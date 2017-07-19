AFC Leopards midfielder Duncan Otieno says he is not worried with the arrival of Victor Majid and Musa Mudde at The Den.

AFC Leopards star welcomes competition in midfield

The two have increased the competition in the midfield department which initially was controlled with Whyvonne Isuza, Otieno and Bernard Mang'oli who opted to sign for Sofapaka.

The ex-Posta Rangers man says he is ready to follow what the coach says as far as tactical approach is concerned. "It is every player's wish to start matches and be part of the first eleven, however when it does not happen, you have to respect coach's decision.

"Majid and Mudde arrival is a good thing to me because it means I have to work harder for my position in the team. We have a good team that can challenge anyone, and I am sure coach Matano (Robert) will fix things. We want to give our best," Otieno told Goal.

The twelve times league champions recorded their first win (1-0) in ten league matches against Bandari last weekend.