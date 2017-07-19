Mattia De Sciglio has landed in Turin to finalise a move from AC Milan to Juventus.

De Sciglio finalising Juventus move

The Italy international defender has entered the final year of his Milan deal, and will not be part of the Rossoneri's revolution under Vincenzo Montella.

The right-back will be expected to replace Dani Alves, after the Brazilian left for Paris Saint-Germain, with terms between Juventus and De Sciglio to be agreed after undergoing a medical.

Milan have been among Serie A's busiest clubs in the market thus far, signing the likes of Franck Kessie, Hakan Calhanoglu and Ricardo Rodriguez, but Montella's men, boosted by many of their new faces, were beaten 3-1 by Borussia Dortmund in the International Champions Cup on Tuesday.

De Sciglio's arrival in Turin comes a day after Wojciech Szczesny landed to complete a reported £10million switch from Arsenal.