Sofapaka midfielder Mohammed Kilume has been ruled out of GOtv Shield clash against Kariobangi Sharks on Sunday.

Blow for Sofapaka as midfielder is ruled out of GOtv tie

Batoto ba Mungu will take on Sharks in the round of 16 match at Kinoru Stadium but coach Sam Ssimbwa will miss services of the 17 year-old. Kilume sustained an injury in the side’s league match against Thika United and he will not recover in time for the trip to Meru.

According to Sofapaka team doctor, Ambrose Eriko, the injury is not serious and Kilume is expected to return to action in the next one week when they play Mohoroni Youth in the Kenyan Premier League at Narok Stadium.

Ssimbwa's side beat Nairobi Stima by a solitary goal to sail to the last 16 while Sharks attacked Kenpoly 2-0 to book a date with the former league champions.