Sassuolo have rejected Inter Milan’s offer for Ghanaian international midfielder Alfred Duncan, reports allege.

Inter's €12 million bid for Duncan rejected

The Serie A side reportedly rejected Inter’s €12 million bid for the 24-year-old midfielder who remains in demand following a remarkable campaign last season.

According to Premium Sport, the Nerazzurri’s are keen to bring the midfielder back to San Siro but the report claims that Neroverdi will not part ways with the player for less than €20 million.

Duncan, who is contracted to Christian Bucchi's men until 2020 struggled to cement a regular spot at the club during his first spell at the club in 2012.

Inter rivals AC Milan and Roma are believed to be also interested the former Livorno and Sampdoria dynamic midfielder.

