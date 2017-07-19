Juventus have confirmed they will no longer be signing Sampdoria striker Patrik Schick amid reports he failed a medical.

Juventus pull out of deal for Schick

Get the odds on Juve to win Serie A

The two clubs had agreed a fee of €25 million for the 21-year-old, but the Bianconeri will now turn their attention elsewhere for attacking talent.

The Czech Republic international will now return to Sampdoria where he scored 11 goals in 32 Serie A matches last season.

Juve confirmed the decision with a short statement on Twitter which read: "Juventus and @sampdoria_en confirm that they have agreed not to finalise the transfer of Patrik Schick."

Reports have claimed that a discrepancy in Schick's medical led to him having to undergo more tests, but neither club has yet confirmed the reason behind the breakdown.

Neymar ready to for PSG move

Despite this, Juve continue to be active in the transfer market, with Douglas Costa having joined on loan from Bayern Munich last week.

Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has arrived in Turin to complete his move while a deal for Fiorentina winger Federico Bernardeschi is moving closer.