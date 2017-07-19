Kano Pillars’ Rabiu Ali believes recognition from the League Management Company as Matchday 26 Wonder Goal award winner will spur him to do more for his club.

Ali: Wonder Goal award will inspire me to do more

Ali’s brilliant strike against ABS in Ilorin was awarded the best among the three shortlisted.

“I am delighted to be recognised by the LMC for what I did with my club,” Ali told Goal.

"This award is very special to me and I hold it in high esteem. I know that reward like this can only encourage me to do more knowing that whatever I do will be recognised. I am eager to do more for my club because we are where we are supposed to be.

“This award is for my fans and I am assuring them that I will be going for our match with Katsina United with high expectations knowing that another win will help us go further up on the league table.”