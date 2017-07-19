Neymar is ready to leave Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain in a deal worth €222 million after growing frustrated at Camp Nou.

Neymar ready for €222m transfer to PSG as Barcelona frustration grows

The Brazil international only signed a new deal until 2021 back in October of last year and Barcelona stressed earlier on Tuesday that Neymar would "200 per cent" certain stay this summer .

Barcelona to win La Liga odds

Neymar is no longer happy at Barcelona, though, as he believes the presence of Lionel Messi will effectively prevent him from having a shot at winning the Ballon d'Or.

He also feels isolated in the dressing room due to the absence of any close friends in the squad.

Messi recently signed a contract renewal that will keep him at Barca until 2021, meaning Neymar will have to settle for a place in the Argentina international's shadow for the foreseeable future.

The 25-year-old was also hopeful Barcelona would bring in Lucas Lima from Santos to provide him with a close companion at the club, but they eventually pulled out of a deal for the 27-year-old.

This further frustrated Neymar as well his father, who would have earned a commission from the transfer and has a meeting scheduled with PSG in Paris later this week.

Dortmund rule out Aubameyang sale

The attacker already held talks with PSG in 2016 over a potential transfer, but decided to sign a new deal with Barcelona instead in the end.

He is ready to go ahead and move to the French capital this time around, however, and PSG are willing to meet his €222m release clause.

The Ligue 1 giants already secured the services of Dani Alves earlier this transfer window to please Neymar, with the right-back enjoying a close relationship with his compatriot during their time together at Barcelona.

Neymar would also team up with fellow Brazilians Marquinhos, Thiago Silva and Lucas Moura in Paris.