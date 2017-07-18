Maritzburg United turn down Orlando Pirates' offer for Rusike

Maritzburg United have reportedly rejected an offer from Orlando Pirates for their star striker Evans Rusike.

The Zimbabwean centre forward has been on the radar of the biggest football clubs in South Africa since last year after establishing himself as a key player at the Team of Choice.

Pirates' Gauteng rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns have also been linked with Rusike, who represented his country at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in Gabon.

However, Maritzburg chairman Farouk Kadodia revealed that Pirates are the only club that has approached him regarding Rusike's services earlier this year, but the club was unwilling to sell the player.

It has since emerged that Pirates have returned with a R3 million bid which has been rejected by the KwaZulu-Natal side as they are believed to be holding out for R5 million.

Pirates' bid for Bafana Bafana captain and defender Thulani Hlatshwayo was recently reportedly rejected by his club, Bidvest Wits, who are keen to retain his services.

It remains to be seen whether Bucs will come back with improved offers for the two players with the current Transfer Window set to close next month.

Rusike is still contracted to the Team of Choice until June, 2019.

