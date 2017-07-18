News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
‘I gave them Zlatan’ - Ibrahimovic delivers for Galaxy fans on debut
‘I gave them Zlatan’: Ibrahimovic's insane double in Galaxy debut

EXTRA TIME: Emenike shares throwback picture in FC Cape Town jersey

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Olympiakos forward Emmanuel Emenike posted a throwback picture of him wearing FC Cape Town jersey nine years ago.

EXTRA TIME: Emenike shares throwback picture in FC Cape Town jersey

EXTRA TIME: Emenike shares throwback picture in FC Cape Town jersey

Emenike who joined the Besnik Hasi’s men from Fenerbahce this month, flashed back to his experience in the NNK Rugby Stadium in 2008.

The 30-year-old only spent a year in the South African league before starting his career in Europe with Turkish side Karabükspor in 2009.





 


Time runs 2 fast 2008 at FC Cape Town GOD

A post shared by Emmanuel Emenike (@emenike_9) on Jul 17, 2017 at 3:19am PDT



Back To Top