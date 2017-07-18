EXTRA TIME: Emenike shares throwback picture in FC Cape Town jersey

Olympiakos forward Emmanuel Emenike posted a throwback picture of him wearing FC Cape Town jersey nine years ago.

Emenike who joined the Besnik Hasi’s men from Fenerbahce this month, flashed back to his experience in the NNK Rugby Stadium in 2008.

The 30-year-old only spent a year in the South African league before starting his career in Europe with Turkish side Karabükspor in 2009.