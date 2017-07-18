Junior Ajayi scored as Al Ahly defeated Zamalek 2-0 in the last game of the 2016/17 Egyptian Premier League season on Monday evening.

Junior Ajayi on target for invincible Al Ahly

Four minutes before the interval, Walid Soliman put the Cairo International Stadium outfit ahead.

And Ajayi killed off any intention of the White Knights to salvage something from the tie after netting in the 89th minute.

The Red Devil who finished the season with 84 points had already been crowned champions of the Egyptian topflight prior to Monday’s encounter. And they did so without losing any of their 34 matches - having won 25 matches, drawing nine - in the 18-team league.

The visitors, who ended the season in third place, paraded Super Eagles midfielder, Maroof Youssef and former junior international, Stanley Ohawuchi.

The former CS Sfaxien attacker’s finished the season with eight goals in the Egyptian topflight. And Hassam El Badry’s men will participate in next season’s Caf Champions League.