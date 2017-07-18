While most professional footballers are content to leave the hard work of looking for new clubs to their agents, there are a few who would rather cut out the middle man.

World Cup winner Zaccardo looking for new club - on LinkedIn!

Enter Cristian Zaccardo, who has decided to use social media in order to get back into the game.

The former Italy international, who was part of the Azzurri squad that lifted the World Cup back in 2006, has ended his links with Vicenza.

And now a free agent, he turned to LinkedIn in a bid for a new club.

Using the rather boasting but nevertheless accurate job description of World Cup champion 2006 under his name, Zaccardo revealed on the website his decision to cut short his Vicenza spell a year before his contract expired.

"I'm currently a free soccer player," he writes, before adding by way of a CV his statistics in Serie A, the Bundesliga and the Italy team.

"I'm still good physically, I could play two more years at high levels... who would take me to make a deal?" the 35-year-old defender then asks.

"Serious professional soccer play and strong!"

Zuccardo, who spent last year on loan at Serie B team Carpi, is best known for his spells at Palermo and Parma, although he also played briefly for Milan and in Germany at Wolfsburg.

And if his LinkedIn advert does not get the clubs lining up around the block for his services, we'd frankly be shocked!