Everton have announced the signing of Cuco Martina on a free transfer from Southampton, the right-back reuniting with former Saints boss Ronald Koeman.

Everton sign Southampton's Martina on free transfer

The 27-year-old has agreed a three-year contract with Everton, becoming the latest fresh face at Goodison Park in a busy transfer window for Koeman's men.

Bet on Man Utd vs Real Madrid in ICC

Wayne Rooney has completed a return to Everton after 13 years at Manchester United, while big-money signings include Jordan Pickford, Michael Keane and Davy Klaassen.

Martina will add to Everton's defensive options as regular right-back Seamus Coleman continues to recover from a broken leg sustained on international duty with Republic of Ireland in March.

"Everton is a big club with big ambitions and I'm really looking forward to joining this group of players and the manager as we try to step forward next season," Martina told Everton's website.

"Obviously, I know the manager from my time at Southampton, so I know what he wants and he knows what I can do."

Martina's versatility attracted Koeman to the Curacao international, who made nine Premier League appearances for Southampton last season, as Everton attempt to balance European commitments with their efforts to break into the Premier League's top six.

"Cuco Martina is an experienced player who can perform in different positions at the back, which is important," Koeman said. "It's also important, with the number of games we will face in the coming campaign, that we have strength and competition in the squad.

Meet the Spurs target who dribbles like Messi

"I brought the player to Southampton, so I know what he can do for us here and this is why I've now brought him to Everton. He is a player who will strengthen our squad and be able to play in different positions when that's needed, too."