Olawale showers praise on El Kanemi Warriors' Mathias

El Kanemi Warriors midfielder, Isiaka Olawale showers praise on team's leading goalscorer, Samuel Mathias following his decisive role in Sunday's encounter against Abia Warriors.

The striker's goal helped Ladan Bosso's side defeat the Ucendu Babes 1-0 in the Nigeria Professional Football League tie.

“I really want to appreciate the sterling contributions of Samuel from the start of the season till now," Olawale told Goal.

"His goals helped us at the beginning of the season and even though he has not scored as much as he did in the first round, he is still an important player for us. We called on him to deliver against Abia Warriors and he did so. We are counting on him to make this season his very best in the topflight.

“Abia Warriors were very tough. They played with everything they had and it was crucial we seized the opportunity when we had to ensure that we sealed the three points. We are not expecting any easy match and we are going for the next tie with all that we have got.”

Mathias' strike against Abia Warriors was his 12th in the Nigerian topflight this season, which has helped his side move to fourth in the log with 46 points from 29 matches.