Following a disappointing 2016/2017 Premier Soccer League season, Kaizer Chiefs have already bolstered their squad with several new additions.

Kaizer Chiefs were too generous last season, says Steve Komphela

Most recently, the Amakhosi confirmed the capture of Bhongolwethu Jayiya after his departure from Cape Town City, but Chiefs' coach Steve Komphela admits that their transfer business is not done just yet as they are targeting a proven goal scorer.

According to Komphela, Chiefs are currently on a worldwide search for a new hitman to compliment Gustavo Paez and Bernard Parker. However, the former Glamour Boys' player says that finding the ideal player hasn’t been an easy task.

“The transfer market is difficult to operate in freely, it’s just too complex. We are consistently involved in discussions – we need a goal-scorer,” Komphela told SunSport.

“There’s a difference between strikers and goal-scorers.

“We need somebody who can just bang in the goals, that will make a big difference. We had identified at least five players, who all upon identification went abroad – some went to Cyprus, Bolivia, others to Denmark – but we are searching, not resting. We want a top player to get us goals,” Komphela explained.

Meanwhile, Chiefs’ preparations were given a boost ahead of the new season after they claimed the Maize Cup on the weekend.

“It was a good exercise from a practice point of view. A lot of players got game-time, which is what you need when trying to get them into better physical condition,” Komphela said.

“The outcome is okay. It gives us confidence. But there is still a lot of stuff we need to work on. Last season we were too generous, we need to rectify that,” Komphela concluded.