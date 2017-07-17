Liverpool have released their new orange third kit, designed by New Balance.

Liverpool unveil new orange third kit leaving fans dreaming of Van Dijk

The club posted a short promotional video on social media to announce the news, with the likes of Jordan Henderson, Philippe Coutinho and Daniel Sturridge starring.

And the reveal has left some fans wondering whether it is a sign that they are about to purchase Virgil van Dijk from Southampton.

The Reds have been consistently linked with a move for the Dutch centre-back throughout the summer although have publicly withdrawn their interest.

Indeed, newspaper reports on Monday have suggested that Arsene Wenger's Arsenal are now preparing a £45 million bid.

Liverpool have already played two pre-season fixtures, with the Reds beating Tranmere Rovers 4-0 on July 12 before a 1-1 draw with Wigan Athletic, with Mohamed Salah on the scoresheet.