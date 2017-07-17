Man City goalkeeper Hart to undergo West Ham medical

Joe Hart is set to undergo his medical at West Ham ahead of an initial loan move from Manchester City.

The Hammers are keen to recruit a new goalkeeper this summer, and have swiftly negotiated a deal for the England international.

Hart’s City contract expires in 2019, and he has, it is understood, been told to find a new club by manager Pep Guardiola.

City allowed Hart to leave on loan to Torino last season and he is now set to move to London Stadium, with Guardiola’s side willing to subsidise his wages.

West Ham are understood to have struck a deal that will see City pay half of Hart’s £100,000-per-week wages, and an option to buy will be included.

Hart is now poised to formalise his move to the Hammers, which will likely lead to speculation over the futures of Adrian and Darren Randolph.

The England goalkeeper, who has won 71 caps for the Three Lions, could make his move to the Irons permanent at the end of the season.

Hart published an Instagram post on Sunday, apparently showing him on a train, hinting at an upcoming transfer.

Slaven Bilic’s side are hopeful of negotiating a fee between £12 million and £15m for the player, who has previously been valued at £20m by City.