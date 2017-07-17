Gareth Bale said he never considered leaving Real Madrid and the Welshman is ready to fight for his position with the Spanish and European champions.

Gareth Bale claims he never thought about leaving Real Madrid

Bale continues to be linked with a move away from Madrid as Premier League giants Manchester United reportedly circle.

'Ronaldo is so happy at Madrid'

The 28-year-old's future has been placed in doubt amid Madrid's pursuit of Monaco star Kylian Mbappe but Bale does not want to leave the La Liga and Champions League titleholders.

"I have not thought of leaving Madrid," Bale told Marca .

Bale, who was hampered by injuries in 2016-17, also knows he may have a fight on his hands for his place in the team, but says he's up for it.

"I know it is difficult to recover the position, but I am in Real Madrid for that,"

The Wales international scored nine goals in 27 appearances in all competitions last season.